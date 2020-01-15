Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Imogene "Gene" Bowen Cunningham, 91, was Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with Tracy Cain and Chaplain Joel Williams officiating. Burial followed at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Mrs. Cunningham passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home. Survivors include one daughter, Keela Rowan of Jacksonville; one son, Kim Cunningham (Shelia Curvin) of Piedmont; and two grandchildren, Riana Lett (Waylon) of Jacksonville and Kale Rowan of Auburn. Pallbearers will be Kale Rowan, Waylon Lett, Brian Henderson, Cale Morrison, Bruce Calloway, Tracy Cain, Bill Curvin, Vince Cottrell, and Deonte Macon. Mrs. Cunnningham was born and raised in Piedmont and retired after many years from Fort McClellan. After retirement she enjoyed traveling the states and to various countries. Mrs. Cunningham was a faithful wife even after Glens passing in 1979 and she waited 40 years to be reunited with the love of her life. She enjoyed "Junkin" where she collected thousands of head vases, but her main passion was "playing in the dirt" (gardening). She was preceded in death by her husband, Glendle Cunningham; and parents, Floyd and Grace Bowen. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the League for Animal Welfare, 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road, Anniston, AL 36201. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers that became family Krystal Parris, Telisha Daniel, Jennifer Bragg, Brittany Newell, Heather Walker; the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Chaplain Joel Williams, Angela Payne, and Randi Green; Dr. Ulrich and staff; and Tracy and Crystal Cain. The family request that everyone dress comfortably and if you have something purple to wear it because if you knew Mrs. Gene, you knew that was her favorite color. www.thompsonfuneral



Funeral service for Imogene "Gene" Bowen Cunningham, 91, was Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with Tracy Cain and Chaplain Joel Williams officiating. Burial followed at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Mrs. Cunningham passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home. Survivors include one daughter, Keela Rowan of Jacksonville; one son, Kim Cunningham (Shelia Curvin) of Piedmont; and two grandchildren, Riana Lett (Waylon) of Jacksonville and Kale Rowan of Auburn. Pallbearers will be Kale Rowan, Waylon Lett, Brian Henderson, Cale Morrison, Bruce Calloway, Tracy Cain, Bill Curvin, Vince Cottrell, and Deonte Macon. Mrs. Cunnningham was born and raised in Piedmont and retired after many years from Fort McClellan. After retirement she enjoyed traveling the states and to various countries. Mrs. Cunningham was a faithful wife even after Glens passing in 1979 and she waited 40 years to be reunited with the love of her life. She enjoyed "Junkin" where she collected thousands of head vases, but her main passion was "playing in the dirt" (gardening). She was preceded in death by her husband, Glendle Cunningham; and parents, Floyd and Grace Bowen. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the League for Animal Welfare, 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road, Anniston, AL 36201. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers that became family Krystal Parris, Telisha Daniel, Jennifer Bragg, Brittany Newell, Heather Walker; the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Chaplain Joel Williams, Angela Payne, and Randi Green; Dr. Ulrich and staff; and Tracy and Crystal Cain. The family request that everyone dress comfortably and if you have something purple to wear it because if you knew Mrs. Gene, you knew that was her favorite color. www.thompsonfuneral homepiedmont.com Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close