Funeral service for James Lamar Dill, 93 of Anniston will be 12:00 pm, Monday, March 25, 2019, at The First Presbyterian Church of Anniston with Rev. Terry Tingle and David Hodnett officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Dill passed away on March 21 in the surgical intensive care unit at UAB in Birmingham. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Mary Nelle Dill; son, Jay Dill and wife Phyllis; daughter, Lark Dill Howell and husband Joe; grandson, Sonny Dill; and granddaughter, Lauren Howell. Mr. Dill is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Bessie Dill; sister, Helen Dill Coleman; and grandson, Ben Howell. Pallbearers will be Terry Braxton, Larry Dawson, Bob Jones, Tom McNaron, John Payne and Tommy Pope. Mr. Dill was one of the few remaining veterans of WWII. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific on the USS Manlove from 1943 to 1946. He was a master electrician and the owner of Dill Appliance and Service Co. for 25 years. Following that he was Chief Electrician for the City of Anniston for an additional 20 years. On his 90th birthday he was given the key to the city by Mayor Vaughn Stewart. He served as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 7 at First Presbyterian Church. After his retirement for another 25 years Lamar happily volunteered at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital greeting patients and visitors with a smile and a joke. He loved everything with wheels including cars, trucks, airplanes, motorcycles and limousines. He delighted in telling the latest joke or repeating the oldest jokes over and over, all with the same joyful smile and twinkle in his eye. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega or Cerebral Palsy Center of East Central Alabama. Online condolences made at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 23, 2019