Guest Book View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville , AL 36265 (256)-435-7042 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Angel Grove Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Angel Grove Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mr. James Oscar Heathcock, 72, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Angel Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Starling officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Steve Holland officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening at the Church. Coach Jim Heathcock passed away on September 9, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Mr. Heathcock and his eight siblings grew up as share croppers with their parents in the Duke community, where they all developed a unique bond with neighbors and friends. He was a graduate of Alexandria High School, obtained his Bachelor's degree at Jacksonville State University, and completed his Master's degree at the University of Alabama. At the age of twenty-two, Coach Heathcock married his wife of fifty years, Belita Bryant Heathcock, and they later had four children. Over the years many canine companions also joined the family. Coach Heathcock taught and coached for twelve years in Georgia, followed by thirty years in Alabama. He invested forty-two total years into teaching and coaching, where he had an influence on many. He loved his career and was devoted to raising his family. Gardening was one of Coach Heathcock's favorite things to do. He labored decades worth of sowing and reaping just to give most of it away. He enjoyed and preferred any kind of activity that took place outdoors. He was a faithful member of Angel Grove Baptist Church for most of his life. He served the Lord, loved people, and in turn made eternal impacts on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Coach Heathcock is preceded in death by his wife, Belita Bryant Heathcock; and his parents, Lamar and Helen Heathcock. Survivors include his four children, Robin Heathcock Pittman of Jacksonville, Adam Heathcock (Sonya) of White Plains, Holly Brown (Jason) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Matt Heathcock (Brittany) of Lincoln; seven grandchildren, Seth Heathcock, Nicole Pittman, Caroline Brown, Ava Kate Brown, Reed Pittman, Abby Heathcock, and Cali Rose Heathcock; seven brothers, Alan Heathcock (Elizabeth), Gene Heathcock (Shelia), Jack Heathcock (Phyllis), Gary Heathcock (Jackie), Bob Heathcock (Deb), Glen Heathcock (Jerri), and Bill Heathcock; a sister, Carol Heathcock Melton; eleven nephews; and six nieces. Pallbearers will be Reed Pittman, Seth Heathcock, Gerald Shaw, Daryl Hamby, Eddie Johnson, and Danny Bryant. Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers, Alan Heathcock, Gene Heathcock, Jack Heathcock, Gary Heathcock, Bob Heathcock, Glen Heathcock, and Bill Heathcock, Jason Brown, and Robb Pittman. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Home Advantage Living Assistance, Legacy Village, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Amedysis Hospice, and extended family for their care and support. Special appreciation to his neighbors, Eddie and Shelia Johnson for their willingness to love and help the family in any way necessary over the last several years. Flowers will be accepted. Online condolences may be made to the family at The funeral service for Mr. James Oscar Heathcock, 72, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Angel Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Starling officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Steve Holland officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening at the Church. Coach Jim Heathcock passed away on September 9, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Mr. Heathcock and his eight siblings grew up as share croppers with their parents in the Duke community, where they all developed a unique bond with neighbors and friends. He was a graduate of Alexandria High School, obtained his Bachelor's degree at Jacksonville State University, and completed his Master's degree at the University of Alabama. At the age of twenty-two, Coach Heathcock married his wife of fifty years, Belita Bryant Heathcock, and they later had four children. Over the years many canine companions also joined the family. Coach Heathcock taught and coached for twelve years in Georgia, followed by thirty years in Alabama. He invested forty-two total years into teaching and coaching, where he had an influence on many. He loved his career and was devoted to raising his family. Gardening was one of Coach Heathcock's favorite things to do. He labored decades worth of sowing and reaping just to give most of it away. He enjoyed and preferred any kind of activity that took place outdoors. He was a faithful member of Angel Grove Baptist Church for most of his life. He served the Lord, loved people, and in turn made eternal impacts on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Coach Heathcock is preceded in death by his wife, Belita Bryant Heathcock; and his parents, Lamar and Helen Heathcock. Survivors include his four children, Robin Heathcock Pittman of Jacksonville, Adam Heathcock (Sonya) of White Plains, Holly Brown (Jason) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Matt Heathcock (Brittany) of Lincoln; seven grandchildren, Seth Heathcock, Nicole Pittman, Caroline Brown, Ava Kate Brown, Reed Pittman, Abby Heathcock, and Cali Rose Heathcock; seven brothers, Alan Heathcock (Elizabeth), Gene Heathcock (Shelia), Jack Heathcock (Phyllis), Gary Heathcock (Jackie), Bob Heathcock (Deb), Glen Heathcock (Jerri), and Bill Heathcock; a sister, Carol Heathcock Melton; eleven nephews; and six nieces. Pallbearers will be Reed Pittman, Seth Heathcock, Gerald Shaw, Daryl Hamby, Eddie Johnson, and Danny Bryant. Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers, Alan Heathcock, Gene Heathcock, Jack Heathcock, Gary Heathcock, Bob Heathcock, Glen Heathcock, and Bill Heathcock, Jason Brown, and Robb Pittman. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Home Advantage Living Assistance, Legacy Village, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Amedysis Hospice, and extended family for their care and support. Special appreciation to his neighbors, Eddie and Shelia Johnson for their willingness to love and help the family in any way necessary over the last several years. Flowers will be accepted. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042 Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close