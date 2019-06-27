Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Larry Joe Gaines, 69, of Oxford, will be Friday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Oxford with Dr. Stan Albright officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11-1 prior to the service at the church. Mr. Gaines died Tuesday, June 25 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sandra Noell Gaines; two daughters, Jennifer Gaines Sewell (Warren) of Heflin, Angela Gaines of Pelham; granddaughter, Ashley Sewell Chandler (Zach) of Heflin; great granddaughter Macie Kate Chandler; three sisters, Susan Vice (Eddie) of Wellington, Anita Kilgore (Tom) of , and Lisa Hollaway (Mike) of Virginia; brother-in-law, Arthur Watkins of Weaver; nieces and nephews, Scott Vice (Mandi) of Ohatchee, Billy Ray Watkins of Weaver, Taylor Ford of Jacksonville, Amber Russell of Virginia, Brittany Ford (Kyle) of Texas, Joshua Hollaway, Justin Hollaway (Heather) of Virginia; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Dorothy Gaines, sister, Nancy Kaye Watkins, and nephew Mitchell Vice. Pallbearers will be Mike Hollaway, Tom Kilgore, Warren Sewell, Scott Vice, Billy Ray Watkins, and Zach Chandler. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of First Baptist Church Oxford. Mr. Gaines was a 1968 graduate of Alexandria High School and a former salesman at Sunny King Honda. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Oxford where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed playing softball and was an avid Alabama football fan. Published in The Anniston Star on June 27, 2019

