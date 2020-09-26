Lucinda Quinn, of Anniston, died on August 28, 2020, following a lengthy illness. A native of Anniston, Miss Quinn was the daughter of the late Amory H. and Essie E. Quinn. She was the granddaughter of John Hyde and Almetta L. Quinn, who were among Anniston's earliest citizens. She is survived by numerous cousins and several close friends. Miss Quinn was a graduate of Anniston High School, the University of Alabama, and Florida State University. For a number of years, she was the Chief Clerk in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Eastern Division, in Anniston. Later, after earning a master's degree in library science, she worked as a librarian in several locations in Mississippi and Alabama. She retired from the Jackson Metropolitan Library System in Jackson, Mississippi, returned to Alabama, and later retired from the Talladega Public Library. She was a lifelong member of The Church of St. Michael and All Angels (Episcopal), Anniston. A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery at a future date, with K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in charge of the arrangements. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334

