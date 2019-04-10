Funeral service for Marie Wilson Martin, 92, Anniston will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Hollis Martin and Rev. Matt Blair with burial to follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughters, Cathy Cason (Jerry); special daughters, Brenda Chastain and Connie Elder; son, Richard Martin; brother of Cathy & Richard is Jerry Patterson (Vickie); granddaughters, Britni Martin, Miranda Traw (PJ), Lori Chandler (Matt); grandson, Slayton Chandler; several Nieces and nephews. Also her beloved pet Prissy. Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her husband, Lois D. Martin of 62 years; daughter-in-law, Sandy D. Martin. Pallbearers will be Todd Mason, Justin Mason, Chad Mason, Chris Stephens, Glenn Houston, and Jimmy Leverrett. Mrs. Martin was a longtime resident of Calhoun County. She retired from Blue Mountain Industries after 17 years of service. Marie was loved and cherished by so many people. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. Anyone that met her instantly fell in love with her. Anyone was welcome in her home with love and good food and a hug. Mom and Dad loved dancing, and going to the Smokey Mountains. They are dancing on the streets of Gold again. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 10, 2019