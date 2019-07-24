Mary Ella Smith, 82, of Wellington passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jack C. "Popman" Smith. She is survived by a son, Randy Smith (Angel); granddaughters, JulieAnna Lyons (Gerry), Kellie Holderfield (Chayse), great-grandchildren, Lorelai and Wesley Lyons; her best friend, Edna Walden; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Smith worked at GE and Saxon's Candy and was a rural mail carrier in Wellington for 20 years. She was a volunteer with hospice and sat with friends and family in the nursing home. Mrs. Smith loved reading, puzzles, hosting a quilting bee, and enjoyed any activity which invited people into her home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of her great-grandson Wesley Lyons to Alabama Children's Hospital Foundation 1600 7th Ave. S. Birmingham, AL 35233. In 82 years, Mrs. Smith felt as she had preached her own life's service. Her wishes were to be cremated. Mrs. Smith's family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3-8 pm at her home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on July 24, 2019