- A Celebration of the Life of Ronda Shea Daniell, 54, will be held at Wise Chapel United Methodist Church, 14950 Hwy 46, Trickum Valley at 2:00 PM CST on October 11, 2020. Ronda transcended her earthly life while in palliative care at Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring, Jacksonville, FL on October 6, 2020. Sjogren's syndrome and Lupus took her life, but not her spirit. She was a warrior in the fight against Lupus, organizing Team Ronda for the annual Walk To End Lupus Now, Tampa/West Florida event. Ronda grew up in the community of Trickum Valley where her father, Leon Daniell, taught her how to change the oil in her car, change a flat tire, and 'burn rubber'. She was as skillful using wrenches and screwdrivers, as in the kitchen with her mother, Elaine P. Daniell, who taught her Southern cooking. She was a member of Wise Chapel UMC since September 7,1975. After graduating Ranburne High School, Ranburne, AL, Class of 1984, Ronda attended North Florida Junior College, Madison, FL on a basketball scholarship, where she earned an AA degree. She later attended the University of Florida, Gainesville. Ronda also earned her certification for Certified Public Manager at Florida State University, Tallahassee. Ronda took pride in her work as Resident Contract Construction Manager with the Florida Department of Transportation, Ocala - where she devoted 28 years of service. Her work family held a special place in her heart. Her happy place was fishing, watching the Crimson Tide, rooting for the Gators, watching NASCAR events, or helping her grand godchildren with homework. Ronda is survived by her parents, Leon and Elaine P. Daniell, Trickum Valley, AL, her longtime friend, Georgia Miller, Williston, FL, godson Tim Miller (Caitlyn), and grand godchildren AJ, Will, Shane, Lucas, and Cole. She is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Emmett and Mable Phillips, and paternal grandparents Virgil and Vera Daniell. Visitation will be at Dryden Funeral Home, 1467 Almon St., Heflin, AL, Sunday, October 11 from 12:00 noon to 1:15 PM CST. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and usage of a mask is encouraged. Private interment will follow the Celebration of Life service at Hebron Cemetery, Ohatchee, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully appreciates consideration in donating to Wise Chapel UMC Building Fund,14950 Hwy.46, Heflin, AL 36264, Hebron Cemetery Inc., c/o Jana Downs, Treasurer, 105 Carrolwood, Gadsden, AL 35901 or Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.

