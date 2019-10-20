Ruth Messer Miller, 76, of Oxford passed away October 17, 2019 at her residence.
She is survived by her son, Benny Miller, wife Lyn; daughters, Wendy Renea Miller(Gary) and Tracie Mahaffey, husband Shane; Grandchildren, Casey Tarrence, husband Kyle; Brianna Mahaffey; Shanea Carter, husband Ryan; Michael Aderhold; Abby Miller; Karen Owens, husband Justin; Melissa Slaten, husband Chris; brother Charles "Butch" Messer; 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and extended daughter Shelley Rogers and her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Benny F. Miller Sr; daughter, Belinda Sue Miller; son, Roger Miller; parents Charles D Messer and Hazel Smith; step mom Shirley Messer and half-brother Craig Messer.
Ruth was born and raised in Anniston and a resident of Munford/Oxford. She retired from Alabama Power. Ruth was a selfless Christian woman; she loved her family, cooking, gardening, coffee, and hosting family and friends.
The family will receive family and friends Sunday October 20th from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Monday October 21st at 11:00 at Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens. The service will be officiated by Rev Neal Pinkard. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Rogers, Cade Rogers, Charlie Messer, Ricky Roszell, Kyle Tarrence and Michael Aderhold.
A special thank you to New Beacon Hospice Amendisys Home Health Care.
Miller Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 20, 2019