Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Messer Miller. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Messer Miller, 76, of Oxford passed away October 17, 2019 at her residence.

She is survived by her son, Benny Miller, wife Lyn; daughters, Wendy Renea Miller(Gary) and Tracie Mahaffey, husband Shane; Grandchildren, Casey Tarrence, husband Kyle; Brianna Mahaffey; Shanea Carter, husband Ryan; Michael Aderhold; Abby Miller; Karen Owens, husband Justin; Melissa Slaten, husband Chris; brother Charles "Butch" Messer; 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and extended daughter Shelley Rogers and her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Benny F. Miller Sr; daughter, Belinda Sue Miller; son, Roger Miller; parents Charles D Messer and Hazel Smith; step mom Shirley Messer and half-brother Craig Messer.

Ruth was born and raised in Anniston and a resident of Munford/Oxford. She retired from Alabama Power. Ruth was a selfless Christian woman; she loved her family, cooking, gardening, coffee, and hosting family and friends.

The family will receive family and friends Sunday October 20th from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Monday October 21st at 11:00 at Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens. The service will be officiated by Rev Neal Pinkard. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Rogers, Cade Rogers, Charlie Messer, Ricky Roszell, Kyle Tarrence and Michael Aderhold.

A special thank you to New Beacon Hospice Amendisys Home Health Care.

Miller Funeral Home will direct the service.

Ruth Messer Miller, 76, of Oxford passed away October 17, 2019 at her residence.She is survived by her son, Benny Miller, wife Lyn; daughters, Wendy Renea Miller(Gary) and Tracie Mahaffey, husband Shane; Grandchildren, Casey Tarrence, husband Kyle; Brianna Mahaffey; Shanea Carter, husband Ryan; Michael Aderhold; Abby Miller; Karen Owens, husband Justin; Melissa Slaten, husband Chris; brother Charles "Butch" Messer; 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and extended daughter Shelley Rogers and her family.She is preceded in death by her husband Benny F. Miller Sr; daughter, Belinda Sue Miller; son, Roger Miller; parents Charles D Messer and Hazel Smith; step mom Shirley Messer and half-brother Craig Messer.Ruth was born and raised in Anniston and a resident of Munford/Oxford. She retired from Alabama Power. Ruth was a selfless Christian woman; she loved her family, cooking, gardening, coffee, and hosting family and friends.The family will receive family and friends Sunday October 20th from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Monday October 21st at 11:00 at Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens. The service will be officiated by Rev Neal Pinkard. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Rogers, Cade Rogers, Charlie Messer, Ricky Roszell, Kyle Tarrence and Michael Aderhold.A special thank you to New Beacon Hospice Amendisys Home Health Care.Miller Funeral Home will direct the service. Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close