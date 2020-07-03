1/
Sue N. Turner
Graveside services for Mrs. Sue N. Turner, 88, of Anniston, were held privately on June 30th, 2020. Mrs. Turner passed away on June 28th, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Heining and her husband Ronald; sons, David Turner, Dennis Turner and his wife Karen; grandchildren, Reed Turner and his wife Andrea, Josh Turner, Jacob Turner, Tyler Heining, Jordan Heining, Kayla Heining, Alanna Heining, Jenna Heining, Crystal Crump, and Lacey Pair; 23 great-grandchildren, including numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Turner is proceeded in death by her husband, Earl Turner, grandsons, Jeff Morgan and Ryan Turner, including her parents and siblings. Sue was known for being such a caring and loving mother and grandmother. She is loved dearly and will be missed by all of those who knew her.

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
