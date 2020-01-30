Funeral service for Weldon "Red" Dempsey, 94, will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Ragsdale officiating. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Mr. Dempsey passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home. Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Jewell Maddox Dempsey; daughter, Starla Robertson of Piedmont; one granddaughter, Erin Adderhold (Brad) of Piedmont; one great granddaughter, Ava Grayce Adderhold; and several nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Buck." Pallbearers will be Mack Maddox, Keith Maddox, Mo Spears, Marty Spears, Dewey Pruitt, and Bunk Maddox. Mr. Dempsey was a resident of Piedmont. He attended Trinity Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of Carpenters for Christ in Cherokee County. Mr. Dempsey retired from SCT Yarn with 45 years of service and loved his family. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Piedmont Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 333, Piedmont, AL 36272. The family would like to extend a special thank you to special friends Dinah Stevens, Shunquilla Diamond, Lori Kirk and Heather Bobbitt and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice. www.thompsonfuneral homepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 30, 2020