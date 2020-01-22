A Graveside Service for Mr. William Gerald "Will" Watson, 31, of Anniston, will be at 11 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Forestlawn Gardens with Chaplain Jim Wilson officiating. Will passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on January 20, 2020. Will was born in Anniston and was raised in Greer, SC. He graduated from Riverside High School and went on to graduate from Greenville Technical College and received his degree in computers. Will loved computers and was known as a "computer geek". He loved his family and will be remembered by them as a sweet and old soul. Will is preceded in death by his father, Brian K. Watson; his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Laura Ann Minshew; his paternal grandparents, William W. and Carol Watson; and an uncle, Lee Watson. He is survived by his mother, Sally Minshew Watson, of Anniston; a sister, Sarah Watson and her fiancé, Justin Cheatwood, of Charleston, SC; grandmother, Minnie L. Watson, of Anniston; aunts and uncles, Mark and Laurie Jackson and their family of Montgomery, AL and Jeff and Martha Dingler and their family of Anniston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Marianna Greene Henry Special Equestrian Program at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind, 205 South Street East, Talladega, AL 35160 (www.aidb.org) or to the , 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35205 (www.cancer.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 22, 2020