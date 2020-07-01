Agnes M. Lauterwasser



Brick - Agnes M. Lauterwasser nee Carver (formerly known as Agnes Marcks), 89, of Brick, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Agnes was born in Belmar. Raised her family in Brick. She moved to South Belmar than to Howell in 1984. She worked as an office clerk for Geese Police Inc. in Howell for over 20 years where she was fondly referred to as "Mother Goose" as well as Ms. Agnes. She was a former member of Belmar Elks Lodge, South Belmar Fire Department and First Aid Ladies Auxiliaries. She volunteered to help with fundraising for Howell PAL, PBA, and Chamber of Commerce.



Agnes was a loving and caring Mother to all. Everyone loved her gentle, and caring spirit. Always putting others first. She loved to cook and bake.



Agnes was predeceased by her beloved husband George Lauterwasser. She is survived by her 6 loving children and their spouses, Mary (Joe) Tomaro, Vero Beach FL, Richard (Sandy) Marcks, Old Lyme CT, Dianne (George) Neveras, Vero Beach, FL, Agnes Eldridge, Point Pleasant Beach, David (Diane) Marcks, Wall, and Beverly Marcks, Brick, and; step-children, Beverly Derosiers, Henry, and George Lauterwasser; her Baby Sister, Gertrude Satterfield; 8 grandchildren Dawn Moro, Pamela, Douglas and David Marcks, Sandra Steinwand, Craig Neveras, Leann Eldridge, and Danielle Bamford; and 9 great grandchildren.



Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach is handling the arrangements. Cremation will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.









