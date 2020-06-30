Alexander Halsey



Forked River - Alexander "Alex" Halsey, 45, of Forked River, NJ passed away on June 28, 2020 doing the thing he loved the most, riding his Harley Road Glide with his brothers. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Alex spent his life helping others. As a former officer and member of the Lacey Elks Lodge, Alex touched many lives with his activities and fundraising. Alex was involved with numerous charitable organizations; special to his heart was acting as an escort for NJ Run For The Fallen.



To be loved by him was to know you could always count on him for the good times but more importantly the tough times. A friend to all, Alex lived HARD, but LOVED Harder. Alex was known for his infamous nipple pics on other people's phones, a frequenter of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, photographing all the food porn he ate, and hilarious memes. Alex loved to find the windiest, twistiest roads to enjoy with his wife, brothers and friends. He livened every room with his presence. Always recognized, not only because of height, but because of his loud contagious belly laugh and mischievous, yet kind eyes. Alex loved fishing almost as much as he loved his fishing buddies. Spending time on the water was as enjoyable as his time riding the road with his beloved brothers. He was larger than life, with a presence known world-wide. He will greatly be missed. He loved his Giants as much and as he hated the Dallas Cowboys, FORDs and seafood.



He joins his loving grandparents, Mery and Jose Gomez, and leaves behind the love of his life Michelle Heller and his two beloved daughters Skylar and Kylie. His mother, Denise Gomez, sisters Vanessa Rivera, Maria Matos, Katty Chois, Joanna Chois Seipel (Brad) and Erika Chois Zuluaga (Juan) and brother Jimmy Alvarez. Also, his uncle/godfather Gustavo Gomez, uncle Martin Gomez, aunt Evelyn Gomez and many, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.



We all wish Alex was making one of his funny or offensive Facebook posts, maybe not the kind that got him in Facebook jail, but the kind that had us laughing or at least rolling our eyes. The hole he leaves in indescribable but we know that he is now riding hard and looking out for all of us. Until we meet again, throttle hand up!



In lieu of flowers open your wallet, like Alex would, and donate to the



NJ Run for the Fallen: Mail to 27 Evergreen Drive South Browns Mills NJ 08015









