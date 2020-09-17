1/
Anamay Patricia and Charles Arthur Brucato
1929 - 2020
Anamay Patricia & Charles Arthur Brucato

Anamay Patricia (McGuirl) Brucato, born October 7, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ to Charlotte (Wieboldt) and Daniel McGuirl, and Charles Arthur Brucato, born December 7, 1929 in Jersey City, NJ to Florence (Older) and Arthur Brucato and deceased April 8, 2018, were reunited in eternity April 14, 2020. They were married for 67 years at the time of Charles' death.

Pat and Charley met in high school, were married June 2, 1951 and set up house in Jersey City. Later, they moved to Middletown, Brielle, Brick, Lakewood and finally to Lincoln Park. Their only son, Charles Jr., was born September 13, 1952 and died in 2019.

Hard work, responsibility, and integrity were the hallmarks of their careers - Charley spent over 40 years working for PSE&G as a highly respected underground electrician, and Pat became the accountant and indispensable Chairman of the Board for Fitzpatrick & Associates.

They also loved to spend time with friends, entertaining or going to Broadway shows after lunch at Sardi's. Winter months were spent at Sea Echo in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida, where the sunshine and camaraderie brought them great joy. Above all, Pat and Charley loved spending time with their grandchildren and were very involved in all 3 of their lives from the day they were born. "Mema" and "Gramps" are survived by their grandchildren Maryellen Brucato Awad and her husband Christopher, Charles Brucato III and his fiancee Suki Nelson, and Daniel Brucato, as well as their great-grandson Adam Awad, their daughter-in-law Mary Ellen Brucato, and their beloved dog Benjamin Franklin.

Memorial service will be held September 26 at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pompton Lakes, NJ with repast to follow. The family will have a private interment at Holy Sepulchre in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery c/o Mother Anne 26 Harmony School Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
