Angela M. Viverito
Long Branch - Angela M. Viverito, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born and raised in Jersey City and then moved permanently to her summer home in Long Branch. She attended Lincoln High School, Jersey City Medical Center School of Nursing, and Seton Hall University. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was head nurse of the male pediatric ward. She later worked in Jersey City as a School Nurse in PS 14, then went on to teach caregiving skills to special needs students at PS 32 until her retirement in the mid 1980's.
Angela was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church and was a member of their senior social group, Older and Weiser. She was also a member of the Long Branch Senior Center and the Long Branch Women's Club. Angela was a performer in a local senior lip sync group known as the Legends.
Angela, along with her sisters and brother-in-law, enjoyed traveling to Florida and abroad in retirement, but her favorite place to be was her beautiful back deck enjoying the ocean breeze. Angela was a special lady to those who knew her. She was "Aunt Angela" to neighbors and friends.
Our sincere gratitude to Angela's wonderful main caregiver Carol, who, during the past 6 years became a friend and companion to our aunt and a major support to our family. Our thanks go out to Angela's other very special present and past helpers—Marita, Desiree, Ellen, and Molly. We are also grateful to Dr. David Falco and the VNA Hospice staff for all of their help.
Angela was predeceased by her sisters, Marie Lepis, Rose Buono, Geraldine Viverito; brothers-in-law, Joseph Lepis and Frank Buono; nephews, James Lepis and Michael Burke; grand-niece Anne Lepis. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews: James Lepis' wife Barbara, Gerald and Kathleen Lepis, Barbara Burke, Joseph and Sarah Lepis, and Mary Jean Lepis, as well and seven grand and thirteen great-grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10 from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, followed by a 2:00 pm Funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
