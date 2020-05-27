Ann Dugan
Ann Dugan, 85, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Avondale, PA, on May 24, 2020. She was born in Montclair, New Jersey and raised in Caldwell, NJ. She lived in Neptune, Seaville, Galloway & Lakewood, NJ prior to Avondale, PA. She graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing and & a BSN Degree from Jersey City State College. She was a Registered Nurse working as an ER & OR Nurse before becoming a School Nurse at Belmar Elementary, Linwood Elementary and Upper Township Elementary Schools before retiring in 1998.
In 1956, Ann married John E. (Gene) Dugan. Together they had five daughters and one son. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. She looked forward to playing cards and Mahjong with friends. She loved to going to the beach and her family Florida vacations. There was always room for one more at their table.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, William and Frances Conlan Conroy and her beloved husband John (Gene) Dugan of 55 years. She is also predeceased by her sister Eileen Conroy & her brothers, William, James, Robert, Charles & Joseph Conroy. She is survived by her brother John (Jack) Conroy, MO, five daughters and one son: Patricia Christopher & her husband, Robert, Bayville NJ; Kathleen Cremeans & her husband Gary, West Barnstable, MA; Tara Claudio & her husband David, Wall, NJ; Moira Dugan Meyreles, Avondale, PA; Erin Dugan, Revere, MA; Timothy Dugan & his wife, Kimberly Curtiss, Baltimore, MD; Fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren: Maeve Parker & Nate Hoeschen; Jesse, Maria, Pearl & Charlie Parker; Ryan and Kiernan Cremeans; Alexander & Grace Claudio; Molly & Maggie Meyreles; Bridget & Henry Dugan; Jason Christopher & Myles, Mica & Harper Presler; Justin, Rachel, Emma &Daniel Christopher; Scott, Kristen, Andrew & Elle Christopher; & Erin, Han, Jianna, Aiden & Eva Wang & many nieces, nephews & dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 21 Plus Inc, 1900 NJ -70 #12, Manchester Township, NJ 08759 or the ACLU of Pennsylvania, PO, Box 60713, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.