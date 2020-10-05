David Rochford
Middletown - David Rochford, 88, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born in New York, NY in 1932, and moved with his parents to Ireland when he was 5 years old. David spent his formative years living in the village of Kilkelly in County Mayo. As a young man, after his father's death he devoted his life to helping his mother support and raise his 4 younger siblings. He returned to the United States when he was 24.
David worked in the Red Bank Post Office for over 30 years and was a beloved letter carrier before retiring.
Having always been a lover of the written word, David spent most of his life reading and writing. A proud son of Ireland, his writings have graced the pages of The Irish Echo, Reader's Digest, and many other publications. While he wrote in many styles, it was in poetry that he found his favorite form of expression, and for which he had won numerous awards.
David loved to travel back to his hometown in Ireland, but most of all his greatest joy was being surrounded by his family whom he loved dearly.
Surviving are his cherished and adored wife of 61 years, Mary; son, David (Gina) Rochford; three daughters, Mary (Charlie) Vitale, Kathy (Thomas) Kaiser, Susan (Edward) Febo; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Helena, and is survived by his brothers Brendan and Thomas and sister Una. He will forever be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 7th, from 4 - 8 PM at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown.