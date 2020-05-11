Deborah Powell Gardner
Deborah Powell Gardner died on May 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Moorestown, NJ she moved to Monmouth County, Ocean Township when she married her loving husband of 52 years, Jim Gardner.
She is predeceased by her father, Jack Powell of Moorestown, NJ and her mother Mary Leonard Powell of Shallotte, North Carolina. She is survived by her most precious children Elizabeth Howard and her husband Peter, Wall, NJ, Jaime Strauss and her husband Stan, Little Silver, NJ, John Gardner and his wife Heather, Brick, NJ and Erik Gardner and his wife Jodi, Spring Lake Heights, NJ and the stars in her eyes and song in her heart her nine beautiful grandchildren, Hannah, Ryan, Cooper, Johnny, Maggie, Jackson, Henry, Mason and Phoebe. Deborah is also survived by her sister, Priscilla Clark and nieces Jessica, Ashley, and Whitney.
Peace be with you. Peter Pan has left the building.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Burial will be private at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, NJ, In Deborah's caring spirit memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.