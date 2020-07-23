1/1
Dorothy R. Mailley
Dorothy R. Mailley

Toms River - Dorothy R. Mailley, age 90, of Toms River, died Tuesday, July 21 at Complete Care at Holiday City, Toms River. Born in Jersey City, she lived there most of her life prior to moving to Toms River in 1990. She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Mailley Jr in 2006. Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son in law, Denise and Michael Flesta, Howell; 2 grandchildren, John and his wife, Dorothy and Craig and his wife, Laura and 3 great grandchildren, Alex, Connor and Maci. The family would like to thank VNA nurse, Beverly and the staff of Complete Care at Holiday City for their compassion and dedication. Services are private and under the direction of Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. The family requests no flowers, instead please make memorial contributions to the St Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
