Edward A. Kelly



Whiting - Edward A. Kelly, 79, of Whiting passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Edward was an electrician for Local Union 3 IBEW, Flushing, NY for 42 years before retiring. Born in Staten Island, NY, he resided in Middletown before moving to Whiting 20 years ago. Edward served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, Whiting. Edward is survived by his wife Catherine of 51 years, his son Edward P. Kelly of Jackson, his daughter Karen Haselbauer and her husband, Paul of Manchester Twp., his sister Andrea Gilligan of PA, 3 grandchildren Benjamin, Isabella and Wyatt. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









