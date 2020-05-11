Ella McCabe
Wall Township - Ella Catherine McCabe, 96, of Brick, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall, surrounded by the love, compassion and friendship of all who sought to her care. She truly embraced Sunnyside as her second home, and looked upon everyone there, whether fellow residents or staff as family. She was born and raised in New York City by the late Louis and Catherine Wassong. Ella enjoyed working at Rockefeller Center where lunch time could be spent overlooking the ice skating rink. On May 1, 1955, she was married to her beloved husband James, with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage until his passing in 2014. They spent much of their married life in New Hyde Park, N.Y. raising their loving son, James. It was there that Ella worked as a real estate agent, and proudly earned her real estate broker's license. She always enjoyed being active, and being in the company of family and good friends. She was an officer and member of the Tee to Green Golf Club which played out of Eisenhower Park. She was also an active participant and past president of the Columbiettes with the Knights of Columbus. She had a zest for life and adventure, never turning down an opportunity for travel whether to an exotic place like Egypt or a weekend away with her family. She had a competitive spirit which showed through whether on the golf course, in a bowling alley, on the bocce court or playing one of her favorite card games such as bridge or canasta. Ella and her husband moved to Cedar Village of Brick in 1999. She appreciated all the warmth and companionship shown by neighbors and friends. She continued her philosophy of staying young at heart by participating in the bridge, bowling, bocce, bingo and red hat clubs. She was a devoted grandmother who enjoyed many special memories with her grandsons, whether at the boardwalk, playing in the pool, or watching movies. She was a woman of faith, attending mass at St. Martha's Church, and was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband James, her sister Margaret Germano and her brothers John and Louis Wassong.
Surviving are her loving son, James and his wife, Linda; her two cherished grandsons, James and Connor; her devoted brother-in-law, Jerry, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Ella's life. To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 11, 2020.