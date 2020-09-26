1/
Frank Di Girolamo
Point Pleasant - Beloved father, grandfather, WWII veteran, vice president of construction firm, Frank Di Girolamo, 94, of Point Pleasant passed peacefully on September 24, 2020, at hishome. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick, N.J. (732-899-9090). A service will be celebrated following the viewing at the funeralhome followed by entombment at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, NJ. Born and raised in Newark, Frank graduated from Garfield Grammar School, St. Benedict's Prep and enlisted into the United Stated Air Force as a flightcadet in the middle of his senior year. He served for nineteen months as a corporal for the 1031st Air Engineer Squadron in the Pacific. Returning from active duty he graduated from Miami University in 1951 and thenentered the family business, Di Girolamo Construction Company of Newark. He served as vice president until his retirement in 2005. Frank was a board member of the Essex County Masons and the Middlesex County Masonswelfare and pension funds. He also sat on the board for the N.J. Carpenters Fund. He married the love of his life, Laurie, in 1967. Theylived together in Clifton where they raised their daughter Eden. Franks love of his summer home brought him to settle in Point Pleasant in 2006. Frank was predeceasedby his wife Laurie in 2016 and daughter Eden Olesin Di Girolamo in 2018. He is survived by his Grandson, Devin Olesin, niece, Mary Ellen Marage, nephews, Henry Di Girolamo and wife Marisol and Carl Di Girolamo and wifeKathy. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions in the memory of Frank Di Girolamo to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
