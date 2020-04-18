|
|
Frederick J. Menkens
Shrewsbury - Frederick J. Menkens, 82, of Shrewsbury passed away on April 16, 2020 at Riverview Hospital after a short non-COVID related illness.
Born on November 13, 1937 in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Harold and Rita (Smith) Menkens. They relocated to Atlantic Highlands in 1943.
On September 10, 1960, he married Maureen McFadyen at St. Mary's R. C. Church in New Monmouth and together raised two daughters.
He loved making outdoor spaces look beautiful with his gift of planting and gardening. He adored his dog Bo and taking walks along the harbor in Atlantic Highlands breathing in the sea air and admiring the boats while reminiscing about his childhood. Being on a boat fishing was his happy place.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maureen, and two children, Kelleigh Gavan and her fiancé Scott Catala of Point Pleasant Beach, and Erin Flanagan and her husband Kevin of Redding, CT. Five grandchildren; Michael, Tara & Shea Gavan and Katie and Patrick Flanagan. He is also survived by his sister, Rita (Menkens) Salmon and her husband RJ of Brick, his brother-in-law Matthew McFadyen of Toms River, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724 or monmouthcountyspca.org would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020