Glen E. Sawyer
Forked River - Glenn Edward Sawyer, age 53, of Bayville and Forked River, NJ passed away on April 19, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center from Covid 19.
Glenn was an extraordinary young man with an extraordinary life. He was born in Jersey City New Jersey on September 23rd, 1966. Glenn was born with Down Syndrome and his family was told he would never walk or talk. He beat the odds and started doing both at 18 months old.
At about age four they found out that he had extraordinary athletic abilities. He could run like the wind and could scale a chain link fence. He was involved in winning gold medals in ice hockey, one-hundred-yard dash, and shot put and participated for many years.
He learned to read and write and graduated high school. He loved to debate politics, he loved to dance and was known for his great sense of humor.
When he became interested in girls as a teen, he let it be known that he preferred tall thin blonds and Princess Diana was his true love. He traveled to London with a friend of the family and even caught a glimpse of Diana leaving a restaurant. His musical hero has always been Bruce Springsteen. They even share a birthday ( Sept 23) He had a special love for Bruce and went to many concerts with his brother and sister. He had a passion for his beloved NY sports teams and a love for history especially the Kennedys and the Royal Family.
Glenn served in the Knights of Columbus Toms River and was an outside guard and fourth degree knight. He belonged to the Ancient Order of Hibernians and was named Irishman of the year. He also was a member of the Toms River American Legion and St Barnabas Church in Bayville. He was always proud to march in the St Patrick's day parades.
He is predeceased by his father William T. Sawyer and his Stepfather John E. Cronen. He is survived by his mother Josephine Waddleton Sawyer Cronen of Forked River, his siblings William Sawyer of Edison, Brian Sawyer of Saylorsburg PA, and his sister Patricia Minor of Forked River. He is also survived by stepsisters Maureen Cronen, Caren Stichter, Elizabeth Huhn all of Bayville and 2 stepbrothers Patrick Cronen of Harrisburg Pa. and Timothy Cronen of Virginia as well as many aunts uncles cousins nieces and nephews who loved him greatly.
He truly loved his family and friends and was loved by all who met him. Rest in Peace Glenn. You Will Be Greatly Missed.
Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Service celebrating Glenn's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of Ocean County 815 Cedar Bridge Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 or Ladacin Lehmann Center 1100 Airport Road Lakewood, NJ 08701.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020