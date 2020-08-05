Jean M. Bateman
Red Bank - Jean M. Bateman passed peacefully away on August 3, 2020 at her home in Red Bank with her devoted husband at her side. Prior to Red Bank, her family's home had been in Tinton Falls. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Roy Carey McPherson and Christina Busch McPherson. Jean was a graduate of the University of Nebraska, and was a member of its Alumni Association. Her chosen profession was in medicine; her life's path that of a registered nurse. Jean retired from Brockway Glass in Freehold, where she had provided nursing skills to a corporate environment. Her caring and kindness toward others was reflected in the time she gave to her community, as a member of the Lincroft Presbyterian Church, as co-founder of the Lincroft cooperative Nursery School, and the Women's Bible Study at her Church.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, and by her beloved son, Thomas James Bateman. She is survived by her husband, Thomas B. Bateman, and her legacy of goodness and compassion will live on in her son, John Edward Bateman, in her daughter, Christine Rachel Henkel and in her eight grandchildren: Ethan, Emmitt, Ezra, Genevieve, Gabriel, Gillian, Thomas, and Douglas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the John E. Day Funeral Home. The family will arrange a memorial servce honoring Jean's life, a life well lived, at a later date
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jean's memory to: Alzheimers Disease Research, 22512
Gateway Center, Clarksburg, Maryland 20871.