Jeffrey Stanley Lin
Middletown - Jeffrey Stanley Lin, 70, of Middletown, NJ, passed away at Riverview Medical Center on April 23, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, and spent his youth in Matawan, NJ. He attended college in CA and MD, eventually settling down and raising a family in Middletown, NJ.
Jeffrey was a devoted husband and caring father. He was extremely proud of his family and loved being a "Gung Gung" to his toddler grandson. Jeffrey was a kind-hearted man who tried to make everyone around him laugh and be at-ease. He appreciated spending time among family and friends, was always eager to help those he cared about, and enjoyed sharing stories and anecdotes.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Lee Lin; his daughters, Stephanie Lin Fischer (husband Sean Fischer) and Victoria Lin; and his grandson, Maximilian Fischer. Jeffrey is also survived by his sister, Patricia Peter (husband Roger Peter); a niece, two nephews, and their respective families. Jeffrey was a loyal friend and a dedicated employee who spent his career in sales and purchasing logistics.
Circumstances require the funeral to be privately held and a memorial celebration to honor Jeffrey's life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020