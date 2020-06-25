Joan Durrof
Toms River - Joan C. Durrof died peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Community Medical Center Toms River, NJ.
Joan was pre deceased by her parents Martin and Ruth Lanfranchi. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael P. Durrof, loving sons John Durrof (Michelle) of Point Pleasant and Michael C. Durrof of Toms River and two grand daughters Elise and Lauren Durrof of Point Pleasant.
Joan was born in Newark, NJ and grew up in Point Pleasant, NJ, finally settling in Toms River to raise her family.
She was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach HS and Monmouth University.
Joan was a teacher with the Toms River School District and was a business teacher and FBLA advisor for many years at Toms River HS East, retiring in 2004.
She was a talented local artist and crafter and enjoyed exhibiting and selling her art at NJ craft fairs. Joan enjoyed bowling on many leagues over the years. Joan and Mike enjoyed many trips to Disney during their retirement.
Joan loved sitting by the water in Island Heights and could often be found there with a sketchbook. Joan was a communicant of St. Justin's RC Church, Toms River. Cremation is private. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday July 1st at 11AM at St. Justin's RC Church, Fischer Blvd. Toms River. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River, NJ. Joan was a cat lover, in lieu of flowers a donation to Point Paws, Point Pleasant, NJ would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Toms River - Joan C. Durrof died peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Community Medical Center Toms River, NJ.
Joan was pre deceased by her parents Martin and Ruth Lanfranchi. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael P. Durrof, loving sons John Durrof (Michelle) of Point Pleasant and Michael C. Durrof of Toms River and two grand daughters Elise and Lauren Durrof of Point Pleasant.
Joan was born in Newark, NJ and grew up in Point Pleasant, NJ, finally settling in Toms River to raise her family.
She was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach HS and Monmouth University.
Joan was a teacher with the Toms River School District and was a business teacher and FBLA advisor for many years at Toms River HS East, retiring in 2004.
She was a talented local artist and crafter and enjoyed exhibiting and selling her art at NJ craft fairs. Joan enjoyed bowling on many leagues over the years. Joan and Mike enjoyed many trips to Disney during their retirement.
Joan loved sitting by the water in Island Heights and could often be found there with a sketchbook. Joan was a communicant of St. Justin's RC Church, Toms River. Cremation is private. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday July 1st at 11AM at St. Justin's RC Church, Fischer Blvd. Toms River. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River, NJ. Joan was a cat lover, in lieu of flowers a donation to Point Paws, Point Pleasant, NJ would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.