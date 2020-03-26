|
|
John DiLieto
John DiLieto, age 80, passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore University Medical Center on Friday, March 20, 2020. John was the eighth child of ten to Louis and Matilda DiLieto of Asbury Park and Ocean Twp. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960. John was the owner of Archer's Limousine (later Dell's) for many years. He was a very caring person and was especially devoted to his mother. His family was proud to have him participate in many family weddings as the soloist. John had a great voice and loved to sing, especially Italian songs with his dad at family gatherings.
John was predeceased by his parents, his infant brother, Ralph, and his sister, Rose DiLieto. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia and husband Mark Ciccotelli, his son John Jr., his son Louis and wife Carolyn, and grandchildren Max, Katie, and Dominic DiLieto. He is also survived by sisters, Mildred Frangella, Theresa DiLieto, Virginia Bacigalupi, Vera and husband James Ciavaglia, Eleanor and husband Ralph Williams, Eileen and husband Walter Czepizak; brothers Louis, Sam and wife Valerie. John is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A funeral Mass and interment will be scheduled at a later date.
For condolences please visit
www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020