John J. Valentine
John J. Valentine, March 15, 1934 - April 23, 2020, A.K.A Big Daddy (BD) 86, passed away unexpectedly from Covid-19. Born in Long Branch, NJ on March 15, 1934, son of the late John S. (D.1941) and Lucy C. (D.1995) and a sister, Joan L. (1995). John attended Shrewsbury and Red Bank Schools, and was a graduate of Brookdale Community College. John played first base for the 1951-52 Shore Conference/Central Jersey Championship teams. He served in the USAF between 1953-1957 as a Weather Observer and Gunner on a SAC RB36 Bomber. During his time in the Air Force he survived a major aircraft accident in Denver, CO, in Nov. 1956. John received and Honorable Discharge as Airman 1st Class as a veteran of the Korean War. After his service John was a driver for the Railway Express Agency and United Parcel Service before his career in Law Enforcement. John joined the ranks of the Shrewsbury Police Department in 1962 as a Patrolman and later attended the NJ Police Academy in Sea Girt. In 1965 he transferred to The Monmouth County Prosecutors Office as an Investigator. John was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and recipient of the J. Edgar Hoover award for Scholastic Excellence. John was recognized by NJ Appellate Courts as an expert Polygraph Examiner and had conducted over two thousand exams. John was promoted through the ranks at the Prosecutors office and was the first to hold the positions of Lieutenant and Deputy Chief of Detectives in that agency. John also served as Director of the Monmouth County Police Academy from 1967-1971. After retiring as Deputy Chief in 1991, John was appointed as Chief Warrant Officer and then Undersheriff (Law Enforcement Division) for the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and served as Acting Sheriff 1995-1996 before retiring with 34 years of service.
John was a resident of Freehold Township and was married to the love of his life, the former Patricia D. Keeter who passed in 2018. John was also predeceased by a daughter Laura S. (1971) and is survived by his sons, John P. and wife, Rene of Jackson, Daniel R. (Detective, Freehold Twp.) and his fiance, Lisa Guenther of Freehold, and daughter Amy C. and her companion, Frank Lauria of Toms River. John leaves behind his four cherished grandchildren, Dori, Kati, Autumn, and Aaron.
In accordance with state law, private services were private held on Saturday, April 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Monmouth County Detectives Policeman's Benevolent Association Local 256 (PO Box 270 Adelphia NJ 07710).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020