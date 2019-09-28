|
Joseph Jay Randazza
Cape Coral, FL - Joseph Jay Randazza, 81 of Cape Coral, Florida, husband of Barbara (Wallin) Randazza , passed away on Monday, August 12th at his home after a brief illness. Born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ he was the son of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Gillick) Randazza. Jay lived in Howell, NJ for 20 years before relocating to Florida for the last 38 years. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson high school, he enlisted in the US Marines where he served for 6 years. He was employed by the Port Authority of NY and NJ for 20 years, retiring as a sergeant. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife of 56 years, he is survived by his son Scott and his wife Tammy of Cumming, Georgia, daughter Robin Ryan and her husband Rick of Durham, Connecticut, and son Mark and his wife Vickie of Duluth, Georgia; six grandchildren Drew, Caitlin, Danny, and Allie Randazza, Kevin and Kristin Ryan; one sister Carole Campbell and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was pre-deceased by his sister Nancy Randazza Ford. There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held on October 5, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Veronica's church, Howell, New Jersey. Inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers friends may make donations to the in his name.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 28, 2019