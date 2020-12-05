Joyce Marion Dorling
Drums - Joyce Marion Dorling, 97, of Drums, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday afternoon, December 4, 2020, at Providence Place Retirement Community in Drums.
Born in London, England, October 23, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Gresham and Elsie Crow and spent the past 5 years in Drums, after moving from Toms River, NJ where she resided for 30 years and had previously resided in Ridgefield Park, NJ where she and her husband made their first home after moving from the United Kingdom.
Joyce worked in the Accounting Department for Bell Telephone. She was a British Army veteran. She was a member of Episcopal Church, Toms River, NJ and a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, Ridgefield Park, NJ; and was the past president of the Arts and Crafts Club in Holiday City, Toms River, NJ. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband Herman "Dutch" Dorling, who passed away February 25, 1996; and a brother Peter Crow.
Surviving are a daughter Joanne Dorling, Hazleton; a sister Rosemary Lovett, London, England; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM From Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory (East), 669 West Butler Drive, Drums. Burial will take place privately in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 PM until the time of the service. COVID-19 restrictions of mask wearing and social distancing will be in effect at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3544 North Progress Avenue, Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or online at alz.org
. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com