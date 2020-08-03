Mary H. Traverso
Mary H. Traverso age 93 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, August 1 at the Manor By The Sea Ocean Grove.
Mary was born in Trenton, NJ but was a life long resident of Ocean Township. Mary graduated from Asbury Park High School and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Asbury Park.
Mary worked for many years at Mom's Kitchen, Neptune alongside her beloved friend Gertrude Vona. They brightened each other's lives.
She is predeceased by her husband Frederick Traverso (2004), her son David Traverso (2014), her brother Thomas Cross (PA), and her two sisters Georgia Sevilla (Phillipines) and Caroline Naser (FL). She is survived by one son Frederick of Allenhurst, four grandchildren, Kimberly, Daniel, Julia, and David, two great grandchildren, Emily and Erik, her nephews Benjamin Sevilla (Phillipines) and Ken Naser (FL), and her niece Diane Naser (FL).
A Mausoleum Service will be held at 1:45 PM Aug. 6, 2020 at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Hwy 66 Neptune. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mary's name to the Alzheimer Assoc. 331 Newman Springs Rd. Red Bank, NJ 07701. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net