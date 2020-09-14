1/1
Maureen A. Leonhardt
Maureen A. Leonhardt

Brielle - MAUREEN A. (née Reilly) LEONHARDT, 89, of Brielle, and Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday at home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, from to 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at The Church of St. Martha in Point Pleasant. She will be laid to rest in St. Catharine Cemetery. A Celebration of Maureen's wonderful life will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Maureen's memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or Chestnut Hill College. To read complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
