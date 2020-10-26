Philip Champon
Yukon, MO - Philip Champon, 62, of Yukon, MO, died on October 22, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany, GA. He was born in Teaneck, NJ and is number 9 of 15 children born of Bernard and Mary Champon and lived in Yukon, MO for more than 30 years. Philip had a strong interest in agriculture and living off of the land. Surviving are his children: Wyeth (Shirley) Champon, Adelle Champon; his grandchildren: Matthew Cox, Racheal Champon, Madeline Ramirez, Emily Ramirez, Katia Guevara, Melanie Guevara; his parents: Bernard and Mary Champon; his siblings: Bernard (Debbie) Champon, Charlie Champon, Colette (Larry) Dewald, Louis Champon, Richard Champon, Mary (Marty) Drobinko, Mark Champon, Carmel (John) Marion, John (Angie) Champon, Edouard Champon and Michael Champon; as well as many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces. Philip was preceded in death by his brothers: Albert Champon, Gerard Champon and Thomas Champon. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution for the repose of the soul of Philip Champon to the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Donations can be made online or send a check by mail to the address below:
Online - https://music.benedictinesofmary.org/donate
Benedictines of Mary, 8005 NW 316th Street, Gower, MO 64454
Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.