1/
Philip Champon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Champon

Yukon, MO - Philip Champon, 62, of Yukon, MO, died on October 22, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany, GA. He was born in Teaneck, NJ and is number 9 of 15 children born of Bernard and Mary Champon and lived in Yukon, MO for more than 30 years. Philip had a strong interest in agriculture and living off of the land. Surviving are his children: Wyeth (Shirley) Champon, Adelle Champon; his grandchildren: Matthew Cox, Racheal Champon, Madeline Ramirez, Emily Ramirez, Katia Guevara, Melanie Guevara; his parents: Bernard and Mary Champon; his siblings: Bernard (Debbie) Champon, Charlie Champon, Colette (Larry) Dewald, Louis Champon, Richard Champon, Mary (Marty) Drobinko, Mark Champon, Carmel (John) Marion, John (Angie) Champon, Edouard Champon and Michael Champon; as well as many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces. Philip was preceded in death by his brothers: Albert Champon, Gerard Champon and Thomas Champon. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution for the repose of the soul of Philip Champon to the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Donations can be made online or send a check by mail to the address below:

Online - https://music.benedictinesofmary.org/donate Benedictines of Mary, 8005 NW 316th Street, Gower, MO 64454

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved