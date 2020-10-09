Robert Thomas



Howell - BJ Thomas, better known as Beej, passed away quietly in his sleep on October 7, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Kelly, two sons, Zach and Aiden and his father, Robert Thomas.



He had a passion for baseball and truly enjoyed coaching his sons' teams. He was dedicated to providing services to those in need. He'll always be remembered for making people laugh and being the life of the party. He will be missed dearly. Our hearts are broken but we will honor his legacy by loving life as much as he did.



A memorial gathering will be held at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723, on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM with a funeral home service at 6:30 PM.









