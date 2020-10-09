1/
Robert Thomas
1973 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Thomas

Howell - BJ Thomas, better known as Beej, passed away quietly in his sleep on October 7, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Kelly, two sons, Zach and Aiden and his father, Robert Thomas.

He had a passion for baseball and truly enjoyed coaching his sons' teams. He was dedicated to providing services to those in need. He'll always be remembered for making people laugh and being the life of the party. He will be missed dearly. Our hearts are broken but we will honor his legacy by loving life as much as he did.

A memorial gathering will be held at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723, on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM with a funeral home service at 6:30 PM.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
OCT
12
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
Funeral services provided by
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
Absolutely the nicest person I have ever met. My sincere condolences to Kelly and the boys.
John Stadtmiller
Friend
October 8, 2020
He was the best boss I ever had. One of the nicest people I’ve ever met. A light in the world has gone out with his passing.
Karen Sutton
Coworker
October 8, 2020
BJ was an Amazing friend and always full of Joy and that big smile was Infectious. Great Memories playing ball at Midtown with Him. We Both had two Loves Baseball and Rock n Roll Especially Guns N Roses !!!! My Prayers go out to Family and Friends through this Difficult time . Rest In Peace BJ and Rest easy in Jesus’s Arms .
Mike Russo
Friend
October 8, 2020
So heartbroken to hear of my cousin Cheryl's beloved BJ's untimely passing. So truly sad. My sincere condolences to Kelly, Zach, Aiden and Bob Thomas and all of my cousins who will forever miss this wonderful man.
Ruthanne Panten
Family
