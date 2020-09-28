Thomas J. Malone
Brick - Thomas Jay Malone (Tom), 85, of Brick, went to Heaven shortly after one of several loving visits with his family, on Friday afternoon, September 18, 2020.
Tom was born on April 12, 1935 in Elizabeth, NJ, to Joseph V. & Alice V. Malone. He was the fourth of five brothers. Tom grew up in Hightstown & Neptune City. He graduated Asbury Park HS in 1953. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve (1954-1962), achieving the rank of SP5 (SGT) & received his Honorable Discharge. He was the full-time Head Storekeeper in Receiving at Toms River Chemical Corp. (Ciba-Geigy) for decades. At TRC, Tom met the love of his life, Denise (nee McKelvey). They married on June 3, 1961, at St. Mary of the Lake RC Church in Lakewood & first resided near Parkway Pines, then moved permanently to Laurelton (Brick Twp.) & raised three daughters, Sharon, Theresa & Nancy, & later welcomed three grandchildren, Brian, Casey & Alison. Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle & friend. He enjoyed family get togethers, Pa. camping & the shore area, was a Communicant of Sacred Heart Parish in Bay Head & was a member of the American Legion.
Tom was predeceased by his parents (Joseph V. & Alice V. Malone), & brothers Joseph, William, Robert & Gene. Surviving Tom are his beloved wife, Denise, (nee McKelvey), cherished daughters Sharon Malone, Nancy Malone & Theresa Malone Corino (dear son-in-law, Lon), his loving grandchildren Casey Young, Brian Corino & Alison Corino, Sister-in-Law Irene Malone along with Charlie & Joe Jr., many loving nieces & nephews, neighborhood & long-time friends. Tom was kind, generous, well-loved & was proud of his Irish heritage. He is sorely missed already & is held safely in our hearts.
Arrangements were private, under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Sacred Heart RC Church, Bay Head. A future memorial gathering will be held when people may attend safely after the health crisis. Please consider either making a donation to https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give
, or simply do a good deed in Tom's memory.