Jackson - William A. Bland, 92, of Jackson, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019. Born in Manhattan, NY, he lived in Roselle, NJ before moving to Jackson, NJ 17 years ago. William proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War II and worked as an Inspector for Singer Sewing Machine in Elizabeth, NJ for many years. He is predeceased by his parents Edward and Marion (Reeves), his beloved wife Frances, his son William E., and his daughter Donna Fuime. Surviving are his daughters Linda Laba (Ron) of Arizona, Denise Rieder (Al) of Jackson, NJ, Kathleen Ferejohn (Michael) of Middletown, NJ, and Sandra White of Alabama, a brother Eugene of Plainfield, NJ, a sister Ruth Barlics of Toms River, NJ, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A funeral service will be offered on Friday March 1, 2019 at 10:30am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.