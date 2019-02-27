Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
145 St. Catherine Blvd.
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
145 St. Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bland


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Bland Obituary
William Bland

Jackson - William A. Bland, 92, of Jackson, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019. Born in Manhattan, NY, he lived in Roselle, NJ before moving to Jackson, NJ 17 years ago. William proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War II and worked as an Inspector for Singer Sewing Machine in Elizabeth, NJ for many years. He is predeceased by his parents Edward and Marion (Reeves), his beloved wife Frances, his son William E., and his daughter Donna Fuime. Surviving are his daughters Linda Laba (Ron) of Arizona, Denise Rieder (Al) of Jackson, NJ, Kathleen Ferejohn (Michael) of Middletown, NJ, and Sandra White of Alabama, a brother Eugene of Plainfield, NJ, a sister Ruth Barlics of Toms River, NJ, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A funeral service will be offered on Friday March 1, 2019 at 10:30am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now