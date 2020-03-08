|
|
William "Bill" Samuel Schucker Jr., 77, of Hallendale Beach, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida.
Bill was born July 19, 1942 in Red Bank, New Jersey to Phyllis (Schucker) Robbins and William S. Schucker Sr. He was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School in 1960 and Monmouth College in 1967 with a degree in accounting. He was a member of the TKE fraternity. Bill was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 where he served for two years and was stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. He was honorably discharged in 1969. Bill worked at Price Waterhouse for several years before starting his own firm. He was self-employed as a CPA in Little Silver, New Jersey at WSS & Co. He was a successful accountant for more than 50 years until retiring in 2014. Bill was born, raised and resided in the Red Bank area his entire life before moving to Florida in July of 2019.
Bill loved the horses and spent many days in his box at Monmouth Park Race Track. He owned several horses during his lifetime and was one of the best handicappers around. He loved driving his corvette. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family at various Monmouth County dining establishments. He had a zest for life and enjoyed living it to the fullest.
Bill was a member of the Monmouth County Business Association, the American Institute of CPA's (AICPA), the New Jersey State Society of CPA's and the Rotary Club of Long Branch where he served as Treasurer for 30 years and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Bill is survived by his three daughters; Lori Curley and her husband Gavin of Little Silver, New Jersey; Bryanna Schucker of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Ashley Schucker of Jupiter, Florida; three grandsons: Wyatt, Winston and Silas Curley; his sisters Nancy Conway and her husband Earl of Vero Beach, Florida, Beverly Keubler of Forked River, New Jersey and many nieces, nephews and treasured friends. He was predeceased in death by his parents and sister Patty.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Monmouth Park Charity Fund at mpcharityfund.org
A memorial service will be held in the spring for his family and friends.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2020