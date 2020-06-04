Winifred VanBrunt
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred Van Brunt

Winifred Van Brunt (nee Murphy) came into this world on February 5, 1925. She is predeceased by her twin sister, Agnes, her brother Frank Jr., her father, Frank Sr. and her mother, Elizabeth. Her loving husband of over 5 decades, John, passed away 18 years ago. She is survived by her son, John and his partner Thom; her son Daniel and his companion Michael; and her daughter Alana and her husband Walter. She was a loving grandmother to her grand-daughter Erin and her husband David; to her grand-son James and his wife Melissa, and her grand-daughter Allison and her husband Michael. She was a proud and loving great-grandmother to Spencer, Abigail, Oliver, and Jimmy. She was a loving aunt to Patty, Michael and Douglas. She loved her grandniece Kelly and her grand-nephew Michael. Her years at the Pines at Whiting blessed her with many dear friends.

She was there for all of our precious family moments and will remain in our hearts for all our moments to come.

Surrounded by her loving family and friends, God called her into his loving arms on May 29, 2020. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Rest in peace our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. We will love you forever. Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved