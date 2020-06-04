Winifred Van Brunt



Winifred Van Brunt (nee Murphy) came into this world on February 5, 1925. She is predeceased by her twin sister, Agnes, her brother Frank Jr., her father, Frank Sr. and her mother, Elizabeth. Her loving husband of over 5 decades, John, passed away 18 years ago. She is survived by her son, John and his partner Thom; her son Daniel and his companion Michael; and her daughter Alana and her husband Walter. She was a loving grandmother to her grand-daughter Erin and her husband David; to her grand-son James and his wife Melissa, and her grand-daughter Allison and her husband Michael. She was a proud and loving great-grandmother to Spencer, Abigail, Oliver, and Jimmy. She was a loving aunt to Patty, Michael and Douglas. She loved her grandniece Kelly and her grand-nephew Michael. Her years at the Pines at Whiting blessed her with many dear friends.



She was there for all of our precious family moments and will remain in our hearts for all our moments to come.



Surrounded by her loving family and friends, God called her into his loving arms on May 29, 2020. She will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Rest in peace our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. We will love you forever. Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of arrangements.









