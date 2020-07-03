Geneva Rose Sopha, 76, of Yuba City California passed away on June 14, 2020 from a terminal illness. Geneva was born on



October 12, 1943 in Arkansas. Geneva was a homemaker who enjoyed camping and fishing.



Geneva was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Wanda Ford. She is survived by her husband, Roy Sopha; her sister, Wanda Ford; her two daughters, Ronda Kelley and Rose Gherts; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. We will miss her dearly.



When Tomorrow Starts Without Me. When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, That an Angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; the Angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heavens gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, and told me "Welcome Home." So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I am right there in your heart.

