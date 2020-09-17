1/1
June Marie Baker
June Marie Baker, 46, of Marysville, passed on September 4, 2020 from a motorcycle accident. Born in Colorado Springs, CO she was a graduate of MHS. She worked at Pizza Hut, caretaker and loved working with the handicap and the elderly clients at Butchie's Pool.

She loved to fish with her nephews Trevor, Travis and Bryson and going camping with her family at Bullards Bar, Collins Lake and Lake Shasta.

June was an avid bike rider with her partner Todd and most of all she loved being a grandmother of two.

She is survived by her children, Michael Kelley, wife Brittany and granddaughter Kennedy, of Yuba City. Jaydee Dalton and husband Robert with grandson Oliver, grandparents Tony and Cora DeMaio, all of Grants Pass, OR. Sibling, Jennifer Carpenter and father Lynn Baker of Marysville, mother Sharon Ross and Aunt Karen Fitch, Donna Valencia, all of Yuba City, along with lots of uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be at 5859 Poplar St., Olivehurst, CA 95961 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00-6:00 p.m.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
