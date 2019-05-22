

08/14/1960 – 05/15/2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Thomas Hudson of Yuba City, CA. Mike was 58 years old.



Mike was born on August 14, 1960, in Marysville, CA. He attended East Nicolaus High School and Yuba College. He spent most of his adult life in Eugene, OR, where he worked in the lumber industry and recently relocated to Yuba City.



Mike was an avid sports fan and a virtual encyclopedia of sports knowledge. During the early 80's you could hear him announcing for his alma mater, East Nicolaus High School, at the Friday night football games. He loved attending sporting events including his beloved Oregon Ducks, San Francisco Giants and Forty Niners and was lucky enough to see each win multiple championships in his lifetime.



Mike was also known for his amazing sense of humor and quick wit. He was never without a smile and enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be remembered for his hearty laugh, sweet nature and optimistic outlook on life. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.



Mike is survived by his girlfriend Danette Able; his children: Melvin Hudson, Ashley Hudson, Cory Hudson, Candace Unsain and Jason Unsain; his grandchildren: Alexzander Hudson, Aria Logsden, Roy Hudson, Nicholas and Lilliana Unsain; his father William (Lynda) Hudson; and his siblings: Jim (Becky) Hudson, Lynne (Mark) Pearce, Dean (Sarah) Hudson and Mary (Jason) Luros.



He is preceded in death by his mother Martha Hudson; daughter Elizabeth Hudson; and grandson Nathan Hudson.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Mike on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Rio Oso Community Hall, 760 4th Avenue, Rio Oso, CA. As Mike would have wanted it, it will be a sports themed event, so please feel free to wear your favorite team jersey. No Dodgers please.



For those wanting to honor Mike, the family is asking that donations be made in his name to The American Heart Association at www.donatenow.heart.org/Donate Published in Appeal Democrat from May 22 to May 29, 2019