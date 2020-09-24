1/1
Pamela Rose Strickland
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela Rose Strickland passed from this life on September 20, 2020, at Rideout Memorial Hospital, she was 63. She was born on June 3, 1957, in Yuba City, CA, to Vurl and Rose Sharp.

Pamela was raised in Olivehurst, CA, graduating from Marysville High School in 1975. She had two siblings, her brother Rick and her sister Dawn.

In September of 1975, she married her husband Ron Strickland. This September marked 45 years of family, love and marriage. Together they have three children; Kris born in 1977, Amanda born in 1980 and Nick born in 1982.

Pamela loved her family and she especially adored her grandkids and enjoyed being their Nana. She loved all family and holiday celebrations and was known for her amazing pies she would bring. She enjoyed card games, Bejeweled, and her scenic rides in the car with Ron. She found great delight in her flower garden and her stuffed teddy bear collection.

Pamela is preceded in death by her mother and father, Rose and Vurl; and her brother, Richard Sharp.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Strickland; sister, April Dawn Altrock; son, Kristopher Strickland and his wife Krystal; daughter, Amanda Ciro; son, Nick Strickland and wife Tina; grandchildren, Katrina, Trystin and his wife Hailey, Caleb, Annaka, Colbey, Isaiah, Logan, Lilly and Liam; and one great-grandchild, Oakley.

She was a wonderful wife, the greatest mom and a very loved Nana. She will be missed greatly!

Memorial services will be held at New Life Assembly, 5736 Arboga Rd., Olivehurst, CA on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
New Life Assembly
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved