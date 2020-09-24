

Pamela Rose Strickland passed from this life on September 20, 2020, at Rideout Memorial Hospital, she was 63. She was born on June 3, 1957, in Yuba City, CA, to Vurl and Rose Sharp.



Pamela was raised in Olivehurst, CA, graduating from Marysville High School in 1975. She had two siblings, her brother Rick and her sister Dawn.



In September of 1975, she married her husband Ron Strickland. This September marked 45 years of family, love and marriage. Together they have three children; Kris born in 1977, Amanda born in 1980 and Nick born in 1982.



Pamela loved her family and she especially adored her grandkids and enjoyed being their Nana. She loved all family and holiday celebrations and was known for her amazing pies she would bring. She enjoyed card games, Bejeweled, and her scenic rides in the car with Ron. She found great delight in her flower garden and her stuffed teddy bear collection.



Pamela is preceded in death by her mother and father, Rose and Vurl; and her brother, Richard Sharp.



She is survived by her husband, Ron Strickland; sister, April Dawn Altrock; son, Kristopher Strickland and his wife Krystal; daughter, Amanda Ciro; son, Nick Strickland and wife Tina; grandchildren, Katrina, Trystin and his wife Hailey, Caleb, Annaka, Colbey, Isaiah, Logan, Lilly and Liam; and one great-grandchild, Oakley.



She was a wonderful wife, the greatest mom and a very loved Nana. She will be missed greatly!



Memorial services will be held at New Life Assembly, 5736 Arboga Rd., Olivehurst, CA on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11am.

