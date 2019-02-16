

It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Phillips announces her passing on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Ruth will be forever remembered by her husband of 69 years, Ernest Phillips, her daughter, Robbie Farewell, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Krohn. Ruth will also be remembered by her 6 grandchildren, Lindsay, Eric, Steven, Mark, Kaylee, and Timarie. Ruth also had 4 great grandchildren.



Ruth is preceded in death by her son, Clifford Phillips.



Ruth Evangeline Martin Phillips was born in Hawaii on January 19, 1928. She attended school and worked there when she met the love of her life, Ernest Phillips while he was stationed in Hawaii as an active member of the US Air Force. They were happily married on April 24, 1949 in Houston, TX. Together, Ruth and Ernie, shared a military lifestyle and traveled the world. Their fondest memories together include traveling and dancing.



Ruth and Ernie were stationed in Germany, The Netherlands, and Greece. During their military tours, they traveled throughout Europe. They retired at Beale AFB, where they settled in Yuba City. Ruth was a longtime resident in Yuba City and later moved to Sacramento to be closer to their daughter.



In her younger years Ruth's hobbies included cooking, sewing, and gardening, but throughout her life music and dancing was her passion. Even as her memory faded, music and dancing brought her joy. Ruth was extremely social and enjoyed eating out. Ruth and Ernie became regulars at many local dining spots. For Ruth, family came first and family time was typically gathered around food. Ruth was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.



A celebration of life service in the memory of Ruth Phillips will be held on February 18, 2019 at 11 am at Harry Nauman & Son at 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA.

