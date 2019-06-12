

On the evening of Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, Steven V. Reyes went home to be with the Lord, at the age of 66. He was born on December 26, 1952, in New York City, New York. His parents were Esteban and Candida Reyes and they were delighted to finally have a son.



He graduated from Aviation High School in 1971 and eventually joined the United States Air Force in 1973, towards the end of the Vietnam War. In November 1977, he married Yolanda Roberts and together they had a son, Bradley.



Steven tried his hand at numerous things; however, airplanes once again called his name. He joined the United States Air Force Reserves as a crew chief on KC-135s in 1982, at Mather AFB. He then crossed over to the flight engineer world on the C-141s at Travis AFB until 1995. Steven began noticing the nice new airplanes that had come to Travis AFB and decided to then cross over to the KC-10. He flew the "10" until 2000 and went to work for Boeing Aerospace that same year. Flight Safety would eventually receive the contract with the Air Force. Steven was a flight engineer instructor for them until he passed.



Steven obtained degrees from both the Community College of the Air Force and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He immensely enjoyed dancing, singing and playing the congas. He just had that Latin rhythm. You would find him on the music ministry team at whatever church he attended. He loved people and in return, people loved Steven. He never knew a stranger.



While in the Air Force, Steven participated in a variety of missions. The invasion of Grenada and Panama and both Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm are just a few. Two of the missions that he was most proud of participating in were flying the body of Vietnam's Unknown Serviceman to Washington, D.C. and transporting supplies to the South Pole. And if that wasn't enough, Steven enjoyed the opportunity to play "hero" if given the chance.



In 1993 while on his way home, he pulled the driver from the wreckage of a car accident and assisted paramedics with the difficult extraction of an injured passenger. He was nominated for the award of the Airman's Medal. The life of Steven Reyes was anything but boring.



Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Esteban and Candida Reyes; and his sister, Anaida Colon.



He is survived by his wife Yolanda, of 41 years; son Bradley; sisters: Candi (Richard) Lindeman, Milta Reyes, Reinalda (Paul) Waters; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 1:00 pm at Gracelife Church, 671 East Ave., Lincoln, CA.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary