

Vincent Reynoso, born on October 15, 1934 in Fresno, California, to the late Frank and Eleanor Reynoso, passed away peacefully at age 84 on February 19, 2019 in Carmichael, California.



Vincent is survived by his daughters, Annie Spade (Sammy), Rachel Davit (Steve), and Emily Salo all of Marysville; and his son Vincent Reynoso Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard and Ruben Reynoso of Colusa, sister Rachel Lopez of Elk Grove, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.



Vincent was a hard working man, often times working two jobs to provide for his family. After working for 45 years, he was able to retire and enjoy his time with family and friends. Vincent took pride in caring for his home and yard, many times strangers stopping to tell him how beautiful it was. His children and grandchildren have fond memories of family get togethers at his home in East Marysville, where his grandchildren would take turns climbing the big tree in the front yard.



Vincent supported and cheered on his grandchildren during little league games. Many times wearing orange and black to show his Marysville All Stars pride. And he was just as excited when he started having great-grandchildren to spoil and love. His face would light up when he was able to visit with his great-grandchildren, especially if they were coming from out of state to see him.



Vincent will always be fondly remembered as a strong, funny, and hard working man and will be greatly missed.



Memorial services will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Yuba City, CA, Thursday, Febuary 28, 2019 at 11:00am.

