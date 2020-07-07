1/1
Bill Pesicka
Bill Pesicka

Aberdeen - Memorial service for Bill Pesicka, 85, of Aberdeen will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed and available at www.Carlsenfh.com under Bill's obituary. The family requests casual dress or racing attire.

Burial will be in Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery.

Prayer service will be 7:00 pm, July 13, 2020 with visitation from 6:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Bill died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wheatcrest Hills Healthcare Center in Britton.

The family prefers memorials to Safe Harbor, Aberdeen or Aberdeen Area Humane Society.

Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
13
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory
1708 8th Ave NE
Aberdeen, SD 57401
(605) 225-2281
