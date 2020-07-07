Bill Pesicka
Aberdeen - Memorial service for Bill Pesicka, 85, of Aberdeen will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed and available at www.Carlsenfh.com
under Bill's obituary. The family requests casual dress or racing attire.
Burial will be in Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery.
Prayer service will be 7:00 pm, July 13, 2020 with visitation from 6:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Bill died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wheatcrest Hills Healthcare Center in Britton.
The family prefers memorials to Safe Harbor, Aberdeen or Aberdeen Area Humane Society.
