Corey Nelson



Sioux Falls - Corey A Nelson passed away October 29, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD.



Corey was born May 1, 1972 in Brookings, SD . He grew up in Arlington and later moved to Brookings and graduated from Brookings High School in 1989.



Corey enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and being with his dogs Molly & Buddy. Corey had an infectious smile and quick wit about him. Corey lived in Sioux Falls for a majority of his adult life where he worked as a maintenance technician for Super Wash Carwash and delivery driver for Advance Auto parts both in Sioux Falls, SD. Corey was loved, respected and will sincerely be missed.



Corey is survived by his mother Pam (Clark) Nelson, of Sioux Falls, SD. Brother Randy (Connie) Nelson of Tea, SD. Two nieces, Jessica Nelson and Christina Peterson along with a great niece and nephew.



Corey is preceded in death by his father Larry Nelson.



Memorial services for Corey Nelson will be at 10:30 am, Thursday November 5, 2020 in the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home, Arlington with burial in the Arlington City Cemetery. The wearing of a mask is requested.









