David Stene
1938 - 2020
David Stene

Colton - David Bruce Stene, age 81, of Colton, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at this home. Private family funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the funeral chapel.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanelle, Colton; sisters: Elaine Swier, Crooks, and Ruth (Richard) Harms, Chester, SD; brother, Ervin (Rosie) Stene, El Paso, TX; stepson, Greg (Kim) Nelson, Vermillion; step-grandchildren: Blake Nelson, Vermillion, Analissa Berkemier, Crooks, and Dana Steever, Lennox; and step great-grandchildren: Brayden Berkemier and Masie Steever. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Wallace; and brother-in-law, Harvey Swier.

minnehahafuneralhome.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Minnehaha Funeral Chapel - Colton
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Chapel - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
(605) 446-3246
